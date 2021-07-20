-
71% of California seniors own their homes. And, according to law enforcement, that has made them targets for predatory loans. As part of our statewide…
-
Amid California's record-shattering housing prices, the state's senior homeowners are sitting on gold mines. And it has made them marks for con artists.…
-
Summer is not only the season of pools and vacations, it's also an ideal time to move. Sure, it's hot outside, but with the kids away from school and…
-
About 7,500 people who lost their homes to foreclosure in California between 2008 and 2013 could be eligible for payments under a new joint multi-state…
-
A new report finds 92-thousand California properties received foreclosure filings in 2015. That was the lowest annual total since 2006. Capital Public…
-
Real estate data out today (Thursday) show the number of California homes entering the first stage of the foreclosure process is down to pre-recession…
-
California has fallen dramatically behind the amount of housing it needs to keep up with demand. A new report out this week says building more won't be…
-
BusinessThe City of Riverside and San Diego-based Wakefield Housing Development Corporation are breaking ground on Saturday, November 15 for 30 units of…