Home Prices rose nearly 3 percent in Riverside County in January, compared to the same month a year ago. But home sales across the county dropped by…
It's been 10 years since the housing crisis started. Home prices are back up, but could the market be overheating? Stacey Vanek Smith from the Planet…
Cash purchases made up a larger share of California real estate transactions in the second quarter. Analysts say it's one reason home prices continue to…
The median price of a home in Riverside County shot up nearly 8 percent over the past year. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
Sales of existing homes in Riverside County increased 4-and-a-half percent last month compared to the same time a year ago, even as home prices climbed,…
Home sales and prices continued to rise across California last month compared to September a year ago, particularly in areas like the Inland Empire.…