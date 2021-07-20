-
Health care workers face a high risk of violence on the job. Nurses from around California yesterday (Thursday) testified in support of proposed new rules…
Nurse practitioners could care for patients and prescribe medications without a doctor's supervision under a bill that's passed the California Senate.…
A labor dispute between San Bernardino County and county-employed union nurses that has gone on for nearly a year-and-a-half may soon end. KVCR's Ken…
It may be more crowded in the hall outside of California Governor Jerry Brown's office. As Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports, In Home Supportive…