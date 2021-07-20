-
Today (Friday) is Go Red For Women Day, where people wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascualr disease in women. KVCR's Benjamin Purper speaks with…
-
California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to push health care expanisonin his first budget proposal, out today. Capital Public Radio's Sammy Caiola…
-
In-home caregivers are in the middle of a contract fight with the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.Victoria…
-
Thousands of patient-care workers employed in the Univesity of California's health care system are walking off the job in a three-day strike that begins…
-
A debate around a treatment intended to reverse pill-induced abortions bubbled up recently when a state regulatory board allowed some nurses to be trained…
-
ATTENTION: A PHOTO ACCOMPANYING THIS STORY CONTAINS ADULT LANGUAGEAn Inland Empire Republican assemblywoman is calling out an IE Democratic congressman…
-
An Inland Empire state senator is pushing legislation that would bring together regional health care players to expand the number of physicians needed…
-
Health professionals say most Americans don't take their medication as prescribed. As Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports, California pharmacists…
-
Covered California, the state's "Obamacare" health insurance exchange, is extending its deadline for some people who haven't yet signed up for health…
-
We conclude a series of reports on some of the difficulties many rural Californians have getting insurance through Covered California, the state's health…