Headdress Ball
Local Arts
4/1/15 - Stephen Maitland-Lewis, Lee Meriwether, Assistance League's Annual Headdress Ball
David Fleming
,
Emmanuel Rogers speaks with author Stephen Maitland-Lewis about his new book Botticelli's Bastard also about his correspondence with Louis Armstrong.…
Listen
•
53:00