foster care policy

California's teenage foster youth are doing better than the national avereage in several important ways, according to a new report. KVCR's Benjamin Purper…
Assemblyman Mark Stone's bill protecting foster children from placement with parents who sexually trafficked them passed without opposition and heads to…
Foster care for children in California would be significantly reshaped under a bill that has passed the state Legislature. Capital Public Radio's Katie…
Kids living at home usually have a parent overseeing any medication they need. But kids in foster care may lack that supervision. As Capital Public…