The California Senate has approved a bill that would require large employers to publicly report disparities in pay between their male and female…
UCLA coaches once again earned the highest public salaries in California in 2015. The State Controller's Office published the annual pay list for public…
California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a law designed to narrow the pay disparity between men and women. It updates the state's "Equal Pay Law."…
Some University of California employees will be getting a pay raise. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports on the announcement made Wednesday.
The California Senate approved a minimum wage increase on Monday. KVCR's Rick Dulock reports on this story from Capital Public Radio.
Women across the nation earn less on average than men do. Today (Tuesday) supporters of equal pay for equal work are rallying in places around California…