Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
Electric Trucks
Local News
What A Record Year of Online Shopping and Smog Pollution Means for the Inland Empire
Megan Jamerson
,
In the Inland Empire, where the logistics industry supports the region’s shopping habits, vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected by air…
Listen
•
12:55