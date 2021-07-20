-
A mandatory evacuation order is now in effect for over 8,000 residents in the areas of Oak Glen, northeast Yucaipa, and Mountain Home Village due to…
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County issued evacuation warnings for residents in the Apple Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scar areas Wednesday. KVCR’s…
San Bernardino National Forest officials announced yesterday that three major Inland Empire fires are now 100% contained. The Apple, El Dorado, and Snow…
The El Dorado Fire started by a gender reveal party in Yucaipa has now grown to more than 22,000 acres and is at 59% containment. Almost 1,000 fire…
In order to keep you informed about fires burning here in Southern California, we captured a newscast update from NPR which aired at 8:03 AM Sunday.
According to a report Saturday morning from inciweb, the El Dorado Fire, accidently sparked from El Dorado Park in Yucaipa by a gender reveal party smoke…
The El Dorado fire is now 44% contained and has burned 14,478 acres. It’s threatening the community of Angelus Oaks.The fire burned actively Sunday night…
Windy conditions, low humidity and dry brush accelerated the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains Wednesday night. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports…
Santa Ana winds caused the El Dorado Fire to flare up Tuesday evening to 11,479 acres, prompting new evacuation warnings. But KVCR’s Megan Jamerson…
Firefighters are continuing their work to contain the El Dorado fire above Yucaipa—which has burned 10,574 acres and is 16 percent contained as of…