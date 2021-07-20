-
The Inland Empire has experienced major economic growth and development over the last five years. UC Riverside Political Science student and KVCR news…
-
The Brown administration is looking for impoverished communities in California - including here in the Inland Empire - to designate as "Opportunity…
-
California comes in close to the middle of the pack in a new report that compares states in terms of their residents' overall prosperity. KVCR's Isel…
-
A Teamsters Union local in San Bernardino is partnering with local business in the area to get more customers for the businesses and discounts for the…
-
After years of decline, the number of television shows produced in California is on the rise. Lawmakers and Hollywood attribute the increase to a tax…
-
The San Bernardino Community College District's Economic Development and Corporate Training program is now available to help affect the lives of parolees…
-
Riverside County Supervisors Tuesday scheduled a September 13 public hearing to take testimony for and against the proposed Temecula Valley Wine Country…
-
German automaker Volkswagen is setting up shop in the Inland Empire. The car company announced plans to build a $4.5 million training facility in…
-
After months of planning, the prestigious California Economic Summit opens today for two days in Ontario. It's the first time the state's preeminent…
-
The sixth annual Inland Empire Economic Forecast Conference brought economists and business leaders together in Ontario Thursday. KVCR's Matt Guilhem was…