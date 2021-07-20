-
The University of California, Riverside received some good budget news from the state Tuesday in a time when coronavirus related revenue shortfalls are…
A new Riverside Medical Clinic facility in Temescal Valley opened last week, providing resources to off-set region-wide medical shortages.Administrators…
Representative Pete Aguilar today announced over $2.1 million in grant funding for Inland Empire resident physicians.California is facing a statewide…
As part of KVCR’s series on the Inland Empire’s doctor shortage, we explore a UCLA program that trains immigrant doctors to serve in medically…
Two new schools in San Bernardino are preparing locals for future jobs in health care -- as techs, medical assistant and physicians. As part of our…
Doctor Shortage: Lack of Behavioral Health Professionals Takes Toll On I.E. Residents' Mental HealthThe Inland Empire’s severe doctor shortage affects all aspects of healthcare – including mental healthcare. KVCR’s Benjamin Purper explores the area’s…
California's shortage of primary care doctors will likely get worse, particularly in the Central Valley and the Inland Empire. $$55 million worth of…
An Inland Empire state senator is pushing legislation that would bring together regional health care players to expand the number of physicians needed…