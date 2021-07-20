desert environment

-
A bill that flew through Congress with rare bipartisan support is now sitting on President Trump's desk. It's the biggest land conservatin package in a…
A number of state legislators and other officials are unhappy about how long it's taking to implement a plan to preserve the shrinking Salton Sea before…
The State Assembly Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife held a public hearing Tuesday, May 8th, on the plan to rehabilitate the shrinking Salton Sea in…
Supporters of the three national monuments created by President Barack Obama in the Southern California desert are celebrating the monuments' second…
Latino religious leaders sent a joint letter to President Obama on Tuesday urging the creation of three new national monuments in the Coachella Valley…
Last week, the Federal Bureau of Land Management announced the latest draft of its Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan. The plan lays out areas of…