cybertechnology

California lawmakers will discuss tomorrow (Tuesday) one of two bills that aim to ban any prioritizing or fast-tracking of content on the internet.…
A California lawmaker and a children's advocacy group want to shed light on what they say is an army of fake social media accounts - or bots - that spread…
The California Senate has voted to impose its own version of net neutrality on the state, after the Federal Communications Commission overturned the…
The IE-based law firm McCuneWright is suing the UCLA health system and UC Regents, alleging the university was negligent in failing to protect the…
Credit card technology is evolving rapidly. And a coalition of retail and consumer groups says it's time for California to catch up. Capital Public…
The California Community college system yesterday (Monday) rolled out a redesigned "virtual campus" website as part of its online education initiative.…
Technology is rapidly evolving and becoming more interactive. And some California lawmakers want to make sure those developments don't compromise consumer…
California drivers can already show proof of insurance on their smart phones. Now, a state lawmaker wants to allow digital driver's licenses, too. Capital…
BusinessCal State San Bernardino will be hosting its inaugural Cyber Security Summit today. KVCR's Matt Guilhem says some big organizations will be in attendance.
This week, some 300 IE-area Girl Scouts were invited to Cal State San Bernardino's Cyber Security Center to get them interested in possible careers in…