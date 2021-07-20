consumer protection

-
Consumer advocates say manufacturers are to blame for the high cost and hassle of repairing smart phones. Capital Public Radio's Sally Schilling reports…
A law that goes into effect on January 1st requires new and remodeled pools to have an additional safety layer to protect children from drowning. Capital…
Tax season is here, and along with 1040s and 1099s comes tax scams. According to AARP, it's not just seniors being targeted by crooks this tax time. As…
The Internal Revenue Service says if you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the agency, demanding money, it's a scam. Capital Public…
Credit card technology is evolving rapidly. And a coalition of retail and consumer groups says it's time for California to catch up. Capital Public…
Smart phones sold in California will now come with added protections. Capital Public Radio's Kaite Orr reports on a new law that took effect this week.
With the federal tax filing deadline days away, crooks are attempting to cash in on taxpayers' anxieties, engaging in phone scams throughout the Inland…