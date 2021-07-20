college costs

-
Bernie Sanders didn't win California's Democratic presidential primary last year, but his platform is getting real traction in the state Legislature. As…
-
529 is not only today's date, but also a certain kind of education savings plan that can help fend off potential college debt. KVCR's Jhoann Acosta…
-
California has the largest community college system in the nation. With 72 districts and 112 colleges serving more than 2.1 million students, the need for…
-
A proposal in the California State Senate would use a number of incentives to try to get more students into and through state universities. Capitol Public…