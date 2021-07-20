-
Bank of America announced today that it is donating $750,000 to the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry. At a press conference…
-
"The Cheech" has reached a major fundraising milestone. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more on the announcement about meeting the fundraising goal for the…
-
Officials from the City of Riverside and the Riverside Art Museum were scheduled to hold a news conference today (Tuesday) with activist, philanthropist,…
-
Cheech Marin - who gained fame as half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong - was in Riverside yesterday, to talk about his new memoir, and to present the…