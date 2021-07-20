California wines

-
As California's wine grape harvest gets under way, most of it will be done by machine. But as growers face ongoing labor shortages, mechanization isn't a…
-
Both the Butte and Valley fires in northern California were in areas with vibrant wine industries. Fortunately vineyards in both areas were relatively…
-
You may soon be able to buy a bottle of your favorite craft whiskey when you visit a distillery tasting room in California. Capital Public Radio's Katie…
-
In recent years, a growing number of wine makers have been screw caps instead of natural corks. The trend worries national cork producers who have mounted…