-
Governor Gavin Newsom’s approach to charter schools has signaled a policy shift from his predecessor. The state Teachers’ Association, which plans to…
-
The teacher tenure debate is back in the state legislature. A bill in a Senate committee today would let school districts choose whether to allow teachers…
-
California's top court will not change teacher tenure and the policy of "Last In, First Out." The state Supreme Court yesterday (Monday) declined to…
-
A California appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling that struck down the state's teacher tenure and dismissal laws as unconstitutional. As…
-
Just a few years after laying off tens of thousands of teachers during the recession, California school districts are suddenly facing a deep shortage of…
-
A survey of California teachers released Wednesday finds most say test scores aligned with the new "Common Core" standards are far less important than the…
-
California school districts have until Sunday to send out layoff notices to teachers for the academic year that starts in the fall. Layoffs are up…