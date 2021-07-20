California state retirees

-
The California Public Employees' Retirement System has released new data about what it pays for private equity investments. As Capital Public Radio's Ben…
According to experts, waiting longer to start collecting Social Security can help recipients gain a lot of income in the long run. While you are able to…
One of the highest-paid California state employee's unions has tentatively agreed to contribute a portion of members' salaries to retiree health benefits.…
A new report from the non-partisan Legislative Analyst's Office criticizes California Governor Jerry Brown's proposed overhaul of state worker retiree…
The cost of maintaining health care benefits for retired California state workers has risen sharply in the past year. Governor Brown says he'll address…