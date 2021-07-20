California marijuana policy

-
A bill to establish specialized cannabis-only banks in California has been overwhelmingly approved by the state Senate. KVCR's Ken Vincent has…
The state of California is scaling back its expectations for marijuana revenue over the next year, thanks to many local communities around the state that…
The conversation about where people can legally use marijuana has landed on the doorsteps of hospitals with a new bill that could let terminally ill…
State lawyers have given the final okay to a regulation allowing home marijjuana deliveries statewide, even in communities that have banned commercial…
Canada launched its legal marijuana marketplace this week. The northern neighbor learned a few lessons from California's rollout. Capital Public Radio's…
Faith and marijuana in Jurupa Valley is the subject of our next story. The Vault Church of Open Faith is unique among Inland Empire churches - it's also a…
Moreno Valley has joined the list of Inland Empire cities being sued for its regulations on legal marijuana. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has the story.
In the Inland Empire and around the state of California, some local elected officials remain resistant to making legal marijuana available in their…
Now that recreational cannabis is legal in California, the Highway Patrol and UC San Diego researchers are working on an effective test for those driving…
The San Bernardino City Council continues to defy the will of the city's voters by once again extending a moratorium on the legal sale of recreational and…