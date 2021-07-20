california farming and ranching

-
A Federal Judge in San Francisco is holding hearings this week on whether a case can go forward claiming that chemicals in Roundup is linked to cancer.…
A California farmer faces a nearly $3 million fine for plowing his field without first getting a permit. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, a…
BusinessRangeland in California covers over 38 million acres. Most cows graze in the lowlands, leaving hilly areas untouched and lowlands at risk for…
A bill awaiting action by California Governor Jerry Brown is designed to protect humans by managing the treatment of livestock. Capital Public Radio's…
More and more California military veterans are finding refuge in farming. They say digging in the dirt relieves psychological trauma, and provides…
California Ranchers are bouncing back after the drought forced many of them to sell their livestock last winter. The Lack of rain stopped the grass from…