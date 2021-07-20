California elderly care

-
Thousands of California elderly and disabled patients are not getting proper care at skilled nursing facilities in California, according to a new report…
-
KVCR's David Fleming and Lillian Vasquez recently visited PACE, an all inclusive care program for the elderly operated by Innovage. The facility is…
-
Disabled and low-income elderly Californians say it's time for the state to reinvest in them. They rallied at the state Capitol Wednesday. Capital Public…
-
California uses more than a hundred programs spread across 20 state departments and agencies to provide long-term care for nearly five million elderly…