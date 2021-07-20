animal issues

-
ARCADIA (CNS) - California Sen. Dianne Feinstein yesterday (Monday) called for a moratorium on horse racing at Santa Anita Race Track, a day after a third…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - A horse injured during a Sunday race at Santa Anita Park was euthanized, becoming the 25th horse fatality at the track since December and…
-
The biggest horse race of the season at Santa Anita Park, outside Los Angeles, takes place Saturday. The Santa Anita Derby is an important qualifier for…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - A 4-year-old filly was injured during training atSanta Anita Park and subsequently euthanized today, the 21st horse to die atthe track…
-
BusinessDogs, cats, and rabbits at pet stores will need to be sourced from shelters and resuce groups starting in the new year. Capital Public Radio's Sammy…
-
Riverside County animal shelters are beng overrun with huskies.. and they're blaming the HBO series, "Game of Thrones." KVCR's Benjamin Purper has the…
-
A Moreno Valley-area wild donkey who was shot and wounded with an arrow has had the wound treated and was due to be released back into the wild this…
-
Riverside County Animal Services authorities will try again today to capture and give veterinary treatment to a wild burro in Reche Canyon who presumably…
-
Californians will vote this fall on whethr to strengthen the state's laws governing how fam animals are confined and raised. As Capital Puyblic Radio's…
-
A stray miniature pot-bellied pig - who was apprehended in Jurupa Valley this past weekend while paying what had become a daily visit to a couple of…