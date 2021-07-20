-
Protesters rallied outside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center yesterday to denounce what they say are poor conditions for immigrants detained in the…
The immigrant detention facility in Adelanto was recently cited in a massive lawsuit decrying conditions for immigrants in privately-run centers. The city…
The San Bernardino County high desert city of Adelanto is the latest in a string of local governments to get out of the business of detaining immigrants…
The mayor of Adelanto was led from his home in handcuffs yesterday (Tuesday), following FBI raids at several locations in the city. Reporter Michelle…
The San Bernardino County high desert town of Adelanto owes much of it's survival to the money it gets from detaining immigrants. Now, legislation in…
The Adelanto Elementary School District has identified more than 170 of its employees as possible victims of a clerical error, meaning the district could…