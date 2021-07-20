-
Governor Elect Gavin Newsom takes office this Monday, and an Inland Empire state senator is hoping for another shot at passing legislation that would…
Inland Empire state Senator Connie Leyva is re-introducing legislation that could require certain California universities to provide abortion pills on…
A debate around a treatment intended to reverse pill-induced abortions bubbled up recently when a state regulatory board allowed some nurses to be trained…
A California law that puts requirements on pregnancy centers is under scrutiny in the Supreme Court this week. Capital Public Radio's health reporter…
California employees who seek reproductive health services including abortions may be protected in the workplace if a new bill on the governor's desk…
A judge will hear arguments today (Wednesday) about whether to block a California law requiring anti-abortion clinics to inform clients about free or…
Pro-choice lawmakers are backing a bill in the California Assembly that seeks to ensure pregnant women know they have access to abortions. Capital Public…