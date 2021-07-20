2018 general election

-
With votes still to count, the races for two open Riverside County Supervisor seats are looking like they'll soon be resolved. More from KVCR's Ken…
-
San Bernardino City Councilman, John Valdivia has unseated Mayor Carey Davis in the San Bernardino mayor's race. According to a write-up in the San…
-
Tuesday saw a surge of women candidates winning elected office around the country. This trend did not extend to California's Dsitrict 4 congressional…
-
Republican incumbent Jeff Denham continues to cling to a slight lead in the Central Valley's closely watched 10th Congressional District. CapRadio's Chris…
-
There were a couple of election day upsets and other surprises in the Inland Empire after yesterday's (Tuesday) election. Here's a wrapup of IE and state…
-
Today's midterm elections have already broken national records for early voter turnout. In San Bernardino, many Democrats and Republicans are heading to…
-
A state with a population of nearly 40 million people is poised to elect its 40th governor today (Tuesday). Californians will also pick a U.S. senator,…
-
Californians headed to the polls today (Tuesday) will cast their vote for a number of constitutional officers... some which don't get as much attention as…
-
Movements. Protests. Walkouts. Chances are, if you participated in one this year, young people were leading it. Think of March for Our Lives - the walkout…
-
For Democrats to win California's battleground congressional races, turning out their own voters won't be enough. They'll also have to convince…