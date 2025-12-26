© 2025 91.9 KVCR

50 years since original 'Hail Mary' football play

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 26, 2025 at 8:59 AM PST
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones present commemorative footballs to former receiver Drew Pearson, center, and quarterback Roger Staubach, right, in honor of the 50th anniversary of their "Hail Mary" pass before a football game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)
Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones present commemorative footballs to former receiver Drew Pearson, center, and quarterback Roger Staubach, right, in honor of the 50th anniversary of their "Hail Mary" pass before a football game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

This Sunday marks 50 years since the original iconic Hail Mary football play.

It came at the end of the divisional round match-up between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, when Dallas Quarterback Roger Staubach launched a long throw downfield to Wide Receiver Drew Pearson, who caught the ball and scored a last-minute touchdown to win the game. Staubach said a ‘Hail Mary’ as he threw the ball.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Hall of Fame receiver Pearson to relive the moment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Sports
Here & Now Newsroom