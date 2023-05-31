Morse & The Last Endeavour: A MASTERPIECE Mystery! Special

Extras
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.