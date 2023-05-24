Episode 1: Prelude

Extras
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Farewell Endeavour! The ninth and final season is currently filming in Oxford.
The stars and creators of Endeavour on alcohol, music, and their effect on the characters.
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.