KVC-Arts 8/13/23 - Judy Tschann, & Romaine Wasn't Built In a Day

Great Puns... Word origins... Legends & Lore... and some bread named for a certain kind of guy passing gas! David Fleming speaks with Judy Tschann about her recent book, "Romaine Wasn't Built In a Day - The Delightful History of Food Language." The conversation was extensive - and delightful indeed. It was extensive enough that it'll serve up material for TWO KVC-Arts. The first gives us a breakdown of different types of pasta - renamed because "choke priest, ears, and pile of worms" weren't exactly flying off the menu. Breaking a fast being the action behind not only breakfast, but dinner as well? And just when DO we eat those? We'll get one of David's favorite compound words (other people have favorite compound words too... right?), and we'll also get the history of the English language in 6 minutes and 10 seconds.

More at judithtschann.com