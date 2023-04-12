KVC-Arts 4/2/23 - Dani Doll & Juliana Brown Eyes Songs, Videos and the Current Tour

David Fleming speaks with Dani De La Rosa and Juliana Brown Eyes about the “She’s An Eagle In Flight” tour, some the songs associated with the White White Buffalo project, and some the videos FOR those songs… some of which got a recent premiere at fnx.org/theaux…some of which will see a premiere rather soon.

The songs come from Dani - The (WONDERFUL) videos were directed by Juliana.

The tour, by the way, in addition to several stops in the Southwest, has a stop in Riverside and Pitzer College in Claremont quite soon!