KVC-Arts 1/15/23 - David Arkenstone, His CD's, Soundtrack Work & More

By David Fleming
Published January 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM PST
David Fleming speaks with David Arkenstoneonce again. We heard from Arkenstone in December of 2022 when he was in the region with his Winter's Eve concert. He has under his belt, or is a part of 100 cd’s – let alone his soundtrack work, and his music – especially those under his own name – are designed to take you places – real… or imagined. We'll hear about his music inspired by Middle Earth, as well as his soundtrack work – including for WORLD OF WARCRAFT. We'll also hear of collaborations with author Mercedes Lackey.

David Fleming
