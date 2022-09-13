KVC-Arts 9/1/22 - Steve Rushingwind and Michael Mucklow

David Fleming speaks with Steve Rushingwind once again, along with Michael Mucklow. They’ve collaborated on four CD's, with the newest of those - about 9 years ago. To complete a series, they're now working on the fifth. We'll hear a bit about some of those past releases, process, how they even began playing together - as they hadn't met... and of course we'll touch briefly on the new one - to be named "The Fifth Element."

https://www.stevenrushingwindmusic.com/

https://michaelmucklow.com/

https://rushingwind-mucklow.com/