KVC-Arts 9/1/22 - Steve Rushingwind and Michael Mucklow

Published September 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT
David Fleming speaks with Steve Rushingwind once again, along with Michael Mucklow. They’ve collaborated on four CD's, with the newest of those - about 9 years ago. To complete a series, they're now working on the fifth. We'll hear a bit about some of those past releases, process, how they even began playing together - as they hadn't met... and of course we'll touch briefly on the new one - to be named "The Fifth Element."

https://www.stevenrushingwindmusic.com/
https://michaelmucklow.com/
https://rushingwind-mucklow.com/

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
