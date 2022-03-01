KVC-Arts 2/27/22 - Remembering Drummer Clifton "Fou Fou" Eddie

David Fleming revisits a conversation with Clifton Eddie, AKA "Fou Fou," who passed away in his sleep the morning of February 14th 2022.

In quite an incredible career, Fou Fou played with Tommy Hunt (The Flamingos), Pattie LaBelle, Betty Evrette (The Shoop Shoop Song), The Dells, and more. He hung out with Adam West, was with Don Johnson at Melanie Griffith's 16th birthday party - when Johnson announced their engagement.

When he had travelled to LA to be with a band... and the band then broke up... he ended up in film and TV - including La La Land.

Hear these stories and more, and of course - just where did he get a nickname like - Fou Fou???