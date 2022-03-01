© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/27/22 - Remembering Drummer Clifton "Fou Fou" Eddie

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM PST
200 cf 2.jpg
CMBFRENCH
/

David Fleming revisits a conversation with Clifton Eddie, AKA "Fou Fou," who passed away in his sleep the morning of February 14th 2022.

In quite an incredible career, Fou Fou played with Tommy Hunt (The Flamingos), Pattie LaBelle, Betty Evrette (The Shoop Shoop Song), The Dells, and more. He hung out with Adam West, was with Don Johnson at Melanie Griffith's 16th birthday party - when Johnson announced their engagement.

When he had travelled to LA to be with a band... and the band then broke up... he ended up in film and TV - including La La Land.

Hear these stories and more, and of course - just where did he get a nickname like - Fou Fou???

KVC-Arts