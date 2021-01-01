© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
art-square.png
Expressions of Art
Saturday mornings at 6:35 and 8:35 -- Sunday mornings at 7:35 and 9:35

Expressions of Art is a grant funded series of TV and radio features highlighting artistic endeavors in and around the Inland Empire. Each produced segment highlights a venue, gallery or event which celebrates and creates art in this unique region of Southern California.

Latest Episodes
Load More