Expressions of Art
Saturday mornings at 6:35 and 8:35 -- Sunday mornings at 7:35 and 9:35
Expressions of Art is a grant funded series of TV and radio features highlighting artistic endeavors in and around the Inland Empire. Each produced segment highlights a venue, gallery or event which celebrates and creates art in this unique region of Southern California.
Latest Episodes
-
Animation is an effective and visually stimulating way to bring a story to life, whether it be for a work of fiction or a news piece. The animation…
-
The National Orange Show is a venue in San Bernardino that has held events since 1911. Their annual Citrus Fair offers fair food, carnival rides, vendors,…
-
Operation New Hope is a community outreach organization in San Bernardino helping students receive their high school diploma, while also providing…
-
The Inland Pacific Ballet Academy, located in Montclair, is the premier ballet company in the region. Serious young dancers receive professional training,…
-
This Expressions of Art segment features the Garcia Center in San Bernardino, a cultural center promoting a broad spectrum of arts. With printmaking…
-
Since 2008, LJR Academy has been helping at risk youth figure out how they may express themselves. Its primary focus is artistic expression and there are…
-
This Expressions of Art segment profiles Opera Theatre at California State University San Bernardino. Professor of Music, Stacey Fraser is the Director of…
-
This Expressions of Art segment is on the San Bernardino Arts Fest. The SB Arts Fest features over 100 artists, bands, and performing artists. The event…
-
This Expressions of Art segment visits Menifee, CA for Menifee’s Got Talent, an annual talent show open to all ages. This non-competitive event showcases…
-
This Expressions Of Art segment will explore Teen Music Workshop, a San Bernardino-based music program that trains children and young adults in rock and…