Education Insight 1/30: How the Pandemic Caused 4th Graders to Miss Out on Social and Emotional Skills... and What's Being Done About It

Around the world, nine-year-olds are struggling at home and at school due to the fact that they did not attend kindergarten or first grade in person and lost out on extremely important social and emotional learning. Fourth grade teachers are dealing with this on a daily basis, all while trying their best to help nine-year olds catch up on academics.

On the show today are Pearla Badena, a teacher at Sea View Elementary in Salton City of the Coachella Valley, and Cara Molina, Executive Director for Health and Wellness Services in the Ontario-Montclair School District. They discuss more on this topic and what's being done to help students catch up.