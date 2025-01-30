© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.
Local Interest
Education Insight

Education Insight 1/30: How the Pandemic Caused 4th Graders to Miss Out on Social and Emotional Skills... and What's Being Done About It

By Growing Inland Achievement
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:40 PM PST

Around the world, nine-year-olds are struggling at home and at school due to the fact that they did not attend kindergarten or first grade in person and lost out on extremely important social and emotional learning. Fourth grade teachers are dealing with this on a daily basis, all while trying their best to help nine-year olds catch up on academics.

On the show today are Pearla Badena, a teacher at Sea View Elementary in Salton City of the Coachella Valley, and Cara Molina, Executive Director for Health and Wellness Services in the Ontario-Montclair School District. They discuss more on this topic and what's being done to help students catch up.

Tags
Education Insight Featured
Growing Inland Achievement
See stories by Growing Inland Achievement
More Episodes