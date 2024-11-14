Education Insight 11/14: Celebrating Exceptional Teachers in California

On today's show, we celebrate grade school teachers. The two teachers featured today have inspired students so much that both have been honored as the best of the best. Bob Mauger at Corona High School was recently honored in Sacramento as the best in the state. San Bernardino County honors five number one teachers each year. This year, Carla Hernandez of Golden Valley Middle School was one of those. She's a sixth grade math teacher who has said that teaching is a matter of life or death.

