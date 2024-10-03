© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Education Insight

Education Insight 10/3: Ending The Argument About Educating Our Kids with the Community Schools Model

By Growing Inland Achievement
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:31 PM PDT

School board meetings have become more divisive than ever in the Inland Empire, with two of our school districts making national news over their arguments. Now an old program has been given a new breath of life and is successfully halting the arguments in over 8000 U.S. schools and now here in the Inland Empire. Lacey Kendall speaks to Jennifer Gately, the Director of Learning Systems and Supports with the SB County Superintendent of Schools Office, to learn about the community schools model.

Growing Inland Achievement
