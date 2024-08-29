© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Education Insight

Education Insight 8/29: Testing in K-12 Schools is Too Frequent

By Growing Inland Achievement
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Achievement Network

Recently, the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the Edutopia Education Foundation published data that grade school children are being tested far too frequently. Today’s episode focuses on the unprecedented amount of testing in K-12 schools and how to get them back on track. Lacey Kendall speaks with Michelle Odemwingie, CEO of the Achievement Network, an organization that tries to reduce testing, make the testing that does happen matter more, and improve the classroom experience for both students and teachers.

