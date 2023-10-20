San Bernardino investigating racist 'Zoom bombing' incident

San Bernardino spokesman Jeff Kraus says the meeting was “Zoom Bombed.”

During the public comment period, in person speakers were interrupted by racist remarks made about Black people on Zoom.

Sexist comments about women could also be heard over the loudspeaker.

“I would ask that you apologize first for what just came through there,” said resident Amy Malone, who seemed to be one of the targets of the comments.

Councilman Ben Reynoso took time during the Council meeting to acknowledge the incident and apologized to the public on behalf of the city.

Kraus echoed his statements via email, adding that the police department is investigating who is responsible and will be implementing protocols to prevent something from happening again.

“The City Clerk and her staff, along with our IT department, are working with the SBPD on this. We have identified all the IP addresses that were in the queue at the time and are working to identify those that were involved.”