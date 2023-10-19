San Bernardino votes to hire Charles Montoya as new city manager

A quick google search reveals Montoya was dismissed for misusing funds and lying about his home address.

It’s why resident Amy Malone doubts whether the city did their job to investigate his past.

“I don’t understand…If we can all look up on Google his past history, how can you not actually look at this person and say we have to question," she said.

Mayor Helen Tran said in a statement last week that the city had fully vetted Montoya’s qualifications.

Montoya told the public at the meeting that the information they’re receiving is false.

“There’s never a crime, there’s never any indictments, there’s never anything on my record," said Montoya.

Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra defended her yes vote and said that Montoya deserves a chance.

“To find a qualified candidate, a candidate that has a clean record at this point with experience is going to be very very hard.”