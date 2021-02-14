Sunday Puzzle: Of The Anagrams

On-air Challenge: Every answer today is a familiar phrase in the form "___ of the ___." I'll give you anagrams of the first and last words. You give me the phrases.



Ex. SING of the ITEMS --> SIGN OF THE TIMES

1. TASTE of the RAT

2. LAST of the HEART

3. LILTS of the THING

4. AMEN of the MAGE

5. STOOL of the TREAD

6. SHAPES of the MONO

7. HIPS of the RESTED

8. TABLET of the BUGLE

9. LICENSE of the BALMS

10. DEN of the NILE

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ed Pegg Jr., who runs mathpuzzle.com. Think of someone who has been in the news this year in a positive way. Say this person's first initial and last name out loud. It will sound like an important person in U.S. history. Who is it?

Challenge answer: Antony Blinken --> "A. Blinken" sounds like "Abe Lincoln."

Winner: Shawn Fritz of Berkeley, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Samuel Mace of Smyrna, Del. Name a famous actor whose first name is a book of the Bible and whose last name is an anagram of another book of the Bible. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

