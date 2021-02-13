Life Kit On Love: Episodes On Dating, Romance, And Connection

This story is adapted from Life Kit's weekly newsletter, which arrives in inboxes each Friday. Subscribe here.

Valentine's Day can be rough, whether you're single or partnered up. But this year, we'll take any excuse for something to look forward to. So whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or simply a day off, we're making this weekend an excuse to let our loved ones know we care.

While you might not be able to take your person out for a night on the town this weekend, remember, "I love you" can take many forms. It might be a long overdue video game night, washing the dishes without being asked, holding someone's hand after a very hard day, or lending an ear when it doesn't really feel like you have the extra ten minutes to spare.

Ready to spread the love? We've got lots of episodes to get you started.

If you're looking for that special someone, here's some advice for how to navigate dating during the pandemic. (It's rough. Show yourself some grace.)

What makes a long-term partner? Logan Ury, a behavioral scientist for the dating app Hinge, says people pay way too much attention to "the spark." Listen to this episode to learn the eight questions you should ask yourself after every first date.

If you're in a long distance relationship, here are some tips on making it work. Therapist Kiaundra Jackson can walk you through steps for keeping your far-away-love alive. One idea: switch it up and go analog! Try sending a letter via snail mail.

Is it time to move on? Alas, not all love stories have happy endings. If you need it, we can help you learn the art of breaking up. Dating coach and relationship expert Damona Hoffman will guide you through having "the talk" and getting back out there.

Birth control! You might want it — but it's really hard to choose the right one. Lots have side effects. Here's a guide from regular Life Kit contributor Dr. Mara Gordon that might help you navigate them all.

Don't forget to give yourself a little TLC too. Rachel Wilkerson Miller, author of The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People, stresses that you can't fully show up for the people in your life until you know how to do the same for yourself.

And then of course, there's the love of chocolate. Need we say more?

