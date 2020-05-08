Friday News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Will RC and SB Counties Open?; SB Manager and Mayor; and More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

After Riv. County Supervisor Tuesday meeting ends late without a plan to open, they'll meet again today in a special session. SB County officials seem to be leaning toward lifting some restrictions, but will keep face masks and social distancing in place.. SB former City Manager claims non-disparagement clause was violated. SB Mayor Valdivia has one more sexual Harrassment complaint against him. Former SB County Supervisor Dennis Hansberger died this week.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.