Friday News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Will RC and SB Counties Open?; SB Manager and Mayor; and More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:
- After Riv. County Supervisor Tuesday meeting ends late without a plan to open, they'll meet again today in a special session.
- SB County officials seem to be leaning toward lifting some restrictions, but will keep face masks and social distancing in place..
- SB former City Manager claims non-disparagement clause was violated.
- SB Mayor Valdivia has one more sexual Harrassment complaint against him.
- Former SB County Supervisor Dennis Hansberger died this week.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.