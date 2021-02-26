Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: CSU Settlement, Concrete Pile Revisit, Big Donors, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1. The Cal State system will pay out its largest settlement, in the case of a student who suffered heat stroke during a class run.

2. The developer that dumped concrete in a San Bernardino neighborhood has failed to meet the city's cleanup deadline.

3. Remembering three people who gave major gifts to two area universities.