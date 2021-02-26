Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: CSU Settlement, Concrete Pile Revisit, Big Donors, And More

By & Benjamin Purper 9 minutes ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.       The Cal State system will pay out its largest settlement, in the case of a student who suffered heat stroke during a class run.

2.       The developer that dumped concrete in a San Bernardino neighborhood has failed to meet the city's cleanup deadline.

3.      Remembering three people who gave major gifts to two area universities.

  

Tags: 
cassie macduff

Related Content

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: San Bernardino Financial Outlook, Coronavirus Bill, And More

By Cassie MacDuff & Alfredo Cruz Feb 19, 2021

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.       The driver whose trash truck started a fatal fire that swept through a Calimesa mobile home park has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

2.       The financial outlook for San Bernardino, which declared bankruptcy almost a decade ago, has improved, but another Inland Empire city isn't so lucky.

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Contractor Crackdown in SB, Riv Mayor SOC Address, and More

By Benjamin Purper & Cassie MacDuff Feb 5, 2021

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:
1. San Bernardino Cracks down on a developer that left piles of rubble near a neighborhood.
2. Riverside's new mayor laid out her top five priorities in her first State of the City address.
3. Redlands Unified School District is being sued by another former student who allegedly was molested by a teacher who pled guilty in three other cases.