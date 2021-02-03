Explosion On Movie Set Ignites California Brush Fire, Critically Injures Three

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion on a movie set, which left three people in critical condition in hospitals and ignited a brush fire outside Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.
Three critical burn patients were transported, an LACFD dispatcher said.
#RyeFire pic.twitter.com/3uLvZwQy4Q— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) February 3, 2021
The Rye Fire, located at 25104 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita, was initially a quarter-acre fire, which began to spread uphill, the LACFD announced on Twitter.
UPDATE: Forward progress of fire halted at one acre. Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of a explosion. PIO en route to scene. Initial dispatch @ 16:45. #RyeFire #LACoFD— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 3, 2021
Two Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations helicopters were dispatched and made water drops, standard procedure for a brush fire. Authorities said the fire was halted at 1-acre.