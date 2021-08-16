Mail Ballots Headed to Voters for Gubernatorial Recall Election

Vote by mail ballots for September’s gubernatorial recall election are headed to registered voters in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday.

Voters can use these ballots to vote by mail, but they can also be returned at a mail ballot drop box, at an early voting location, or at their assigned polling place on election day.

Early voting is also now open at the Registrar of Voter’s offices in Riverside and San Bernardino County, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Riverside County Registrar of Voters

2720 Gateway Drive

Riverside, CA 92507

San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters

777 East Rialto Avenue

San Bernardino, CA 92415-0770

Voter information guides are also headed to mailboxes. These will have information about assigned polling places for election day September 14.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is August 30, but if that deadline is missed, voters will be given a provisional ballot.

For more information on where to find mail ballot drop boxes, locations and dates of early voting sites, and voter registration in Riverside County click here and for San Bernardino County click here.