San Bernardino County Gives First Look at Voting in Governor's Recall Election

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters announced their plans Tuesday for preparing voters to participate in the September 14 recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The process will feel familiar to those who participated in the November 2020 Presidential Election. Even the tagline, “Your Ballot. Vote Safe. Vote Early” is the same, said Registrar of Voters Bob Page at a press conference.

“This, we believe, reinforces the message that every ballot counts and matters, but also reinforces that while we’re mailing a ballot to all of our voters, they still have a choice in terms of how to cast that ballot,” said Page.

Those choices include:



Voting by mail . Over 1.1 million ballots will be mailed to registered voters on August 16. Voters can track their mail ballots through the state-run service Where's Mail Ballot here.

. Over 1.1 million ballots will be mailed to registered voters on August 16. Voters can track their mail ballots through the state-run service Where's Mail Ballot here. Mail Ballot Drop Box. Use one of 70 secure ballot drop off boxes to return your mail ballot starting August 17 and no later than 8:00 p.m. on September 14. A map to locate boxes will go live on August 15 here.

Use one of 70 secure ballot drop off boxes to return your mail ballot starting August 17 and no later than 8:00 p.m. on September 14. A map to locate boxes will go live on August 15 here. Early Voting. Use one of six early voting locations to vote in-person or to drop off your mail ballot. The Registrar of Voters office will open for early voting on August 16. Five other locations will open on September 7 through September 11, and on September 13. For times and locations visit here.

Use one of six early voting locations to vote in-person or to drop off your mail ballot. The Registrar of Voters office will open for early voting on August 16. Five other locations will open on September 7 through September 11, and on September 13. For times and locations visit here. Polling Place. Vote in-person at your assigned polling place or return you mail ballot there on election day, September 14. The county will mail a voter guide that will have your polling place location printed on the back. You also will soon be able to check online here.

The deadline to register online or by mail for this election or to update your information is August 30th. If you miss that deadline, you can still vote provisionally at a polling place.

The county is still looking to recruit temporary election workers and poll workers. Check out the job posting here and the poll worker program here.

The county will also be holding a series of virtual community information sessions where the public will have a chance to ask questions. The first, which will include a live Spanish-language translation, is Wednesday, August 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Zoom at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82597038543