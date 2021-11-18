November 18: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Mayor Jacque Casillas of Corona for Mayor’s Movie Moments. She shares her five favorite movies and something interesting about the city of Corona. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Professor Melinda Fogle, Theatre Arts Professor at San Bernardino Valley College. Professor Fogle shares how she became interested in theater and talks about San Bernardino Valley College’s upcoming performance of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. Then Lillian chats with Saige Azaria, a theatre student at San Bernardino Valley College, who has been cast in the lead role of Willy Wonka in their production of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

To learn more about Mayor Jacque Casillas and the City of Corona, visit https://www.coronaca.gov/government/mayor-city-council/jacque-casillas

To learn more about SBVC’s Theatre Arts program and their upcoming performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, December 2nd – 4th at 7 pm and December 5th at 2 pm, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/academic-career-programs/transfer-preparation/theater/index.php