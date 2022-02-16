© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report

2/16 KVCR Midday News: HOME Program to Help Homeless in Riv County, Newsom Nominates Daughter of Mexican Immigrants to Supreme Court, & More

Published February 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM PST
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The new HOME program will begin soon in Riverside County, to help homeless facing prosecution and promote community-based treatment.
  • Governor Newsom has nominated Judge Patricia Guerrero, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, to the California Supreme Court.
  • SB 1040 Rubio bill to target illegal car extended warranty robo-calls and other unlicensed insurance scams.
  • California lawmakers are pushing a pair of bills to target disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

